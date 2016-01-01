Overview

Dr. John Daniels, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Salem Hospital.



Dr. Daniels works at SALEM CLINIC in Salem, OR with other offices in Keizer, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.