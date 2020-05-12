Dr. Daniels has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Daniels, MD
Overview
Dr. John Daniels, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and Memorial Hospital East.
Locations
Washington University Clinical4921 Parkview Pl Ste 13A, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 333-4100
Bjk People's Health Centers5701 Delmar Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63112 Directions (314) 367-7848
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Memorial Hospital East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough and understanding .Gets test done in timely manor, keeping patients informed and doesn’t rush through your visit. Follows up with recommendations and best next options. Excellent people skills.
About Dr. John Daniels, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1104978964
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daniels accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daniels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daniels has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, Lipid Disorders and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daniels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Daniels. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daniels.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daniels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daniels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.