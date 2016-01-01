Dr. John Danias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Danias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Danias, MD
Overview
Dr. John Danias, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with University Hospital at Downstate.
Dr. Danias works at
Locations
University Hospital of Brooklyn450 Clarkson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Directions (718) 780-2600Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Alexander Kirschenabum M.d.p.c229 E 79th St, New York, NY 10075 Directions (212) 288-0905
Stella Douros MD PC7501 6th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 270-2025
University Ophthalmic Consultants185 Montague St Fl 7, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 780-1530
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital at Downstate
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
About Dr. John Danias, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1780645473
Education & Certifications
- ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
