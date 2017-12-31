See All Otolaryngologists in Fresno, CA
Dr. John Damrose, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. John Damrose, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fresno, CA. 

Dr. Damrose works at Kaiser Permanente in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Locations

    Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center
    7300 N Fresno St, Fresno, CA 93720 (559) 448-4500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oral Cancer Screening
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Oral Cancer Screening
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Thyroid Scan

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    Dec 31, 2017
    I would recommend Dr. Damrose. He is kind, unhurried and calm.
    Carol in Clovis — Dec 31, 2017
    About Dr. John Damrose, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538247440
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Damrose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Damrose is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Damrose has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Damrose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Damrose works at Kaiser Permanente in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Damrose's profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Damrose. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Damrose.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Damrose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Damrose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

