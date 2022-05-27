Overview

Dr. John D'Amore, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Canandaigua, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital, Rochester General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. D'Amore works at DAMORE KIMBERLY J MD OFFICE in Canandaigua, NY with other offices in Rushville, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.