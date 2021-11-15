See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Blackwood, NJ
Dr. John Daly, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Daly, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Blackwood, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Cape Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Daly works at Seto Medical Providers in Blackwood, NJ with other offices in West Deptford, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Virtua Health
Locations

    141 S Black Horse Pike Ste 104, Blackwood, NJ 08012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 292-8216
    100 W Red Bank Ave, West Deptford, NJ 08096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 292-8216

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 15, 2021
    all 5 stars he's the only dr. I trust since my old family dr. in 1970,s he cares about people and not their wallets
    Donald Steers — Nov 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Daly, MD
    About Dr. John Daly, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1801835905
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Medical Education

