Dr. John Dalfino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Dalfino, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Dr. Dalfino works at
Locations
Adirondack Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery47 NEW SCOTLAND AVE, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5088
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dalfino took me through 3 surgeries and is the greatest! Unfortunately, I need a 4th surgery and Dr Dalfino referred me to another neurosurgeon who he said was more qualified to do the type of surgery that I need! I will miss you Dr Dalfino! You and your staff are the best! I miss you all already! Much thanks!
About Dr. John Dalfino, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1245490283
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- BOSTON COLLEGE
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Dalfino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dalfino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dalfino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Dalfino works at
Dr. Dalfino has seen patients for Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, Brain Aneurysm and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dalfino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Dalfino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dalfino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dalfino, there are benefits to both methods.