Dr. Dacanay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Dacanay, MD
Overview
Dr. John Dacanay, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roswell, NM. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from METHODIST MEDICAL CENTER OF ILLINOIS / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Lovelace Regional Hospital.
Dr. Dacanay works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rio Pecos Medical Associates305 W Country Club Rd, Roswell, NM 88201 Directions (575) 622-6322
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dacanay?
Back in 2019 I was pregnant. I went into labor at months pregnant. I didn’t have no prenatal care at all. Went into the emergency room and dr dacanay was there. He was such an amazing doctor explained everything and cared for my husband and I so well. Even tho our little guy isn’t here with us today he is still my dr till this day. Such an amazing doctor.
About Dr. John Dacanay, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1821049727
Education & Certifications
- METHODIST MEDICAL CENTER OF ILLINOIS / SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dacanay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dacanay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dacanay works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Dacanay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dacanay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dacanay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dacanay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.