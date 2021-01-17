See All Rheumatologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. John Cush, MD

Rheumatology
3 (38)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Cush, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.

Dr. Cush works at UT Southwestern Clinical Center in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Utsw Cardiology Clinical Center Park Cities
    8611 Hillcrest Ave Ste 300, Dallas, TX 75225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 692-3100
  2. 2
    Arthritis Care and Research Center Llp
    9900 N Central Expy Ste 550, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 373-4321

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parkland Health And Hospital System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Dana S — Jan 17, 2021
    About Dr. John Cush, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265492680
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
    Residency
    • Coney Island Hosptial
    Internship
    • Coney Island Hospital
    Medical Education
    • St George's University
    Undergraduate School
    • St. Johns University
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Cush, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cush is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cush has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cush works at UT Southwestern Clinical Center in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Cush’s profile.

    Dr. Cush has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cush on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Cush. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cush.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cush, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cush appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

