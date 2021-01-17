Overview

Dr. John Cush, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.



Dr. Cush works at UT Southwestern Clinical Center in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.