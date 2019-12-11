Dr. John Curtin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curtin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Curtin, MD
Overview
Dr. John Curtin, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Curtin works at
Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Laura and Isaac Perlmutter Cancer Center - Dr. Curtin240 E 38th St Fl 19, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 731-5710
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Curtin, MD
- Oncology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1528060639
Education & Certifications
- Meml Sloan Kettering Ctr
- University Minnesota Hosps Clinics
- University Minn
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Curtin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curtin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curtin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Curtin has seen patients for Cervical Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curtin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Curtin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curtin.
