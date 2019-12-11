See All Oncologists in New York, NY
Dr. John Curtin, MD

Oncology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Dr. John Curtin, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Curtin works at NYU Langone Laura and Isaac Perlmutter Cancer Center - Dr. Curtin in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    NYU Langone Laura and Isaac Perlmutter Cancer Center - Dr. Curtin
    240 E 38th St Fl 19, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 731-5710

  • Bellevue Hospital Center
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Cervical Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Anemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gestational Trophoblastic Tumor Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Genital System Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.4
    Dec 11, 2019
    I cannot make my appointment with Kathleen Lutz on Dec 16. I have tried to call her number
    Kathleen Lutz — Dec 11, 2019
    About Dr. John Curtin, MD

    • Oncology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1528060639
    • Meml Sloan Kettering Ctr
    • University Minnesota Hosps Clinics
    • University Minn
    • CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    Dr. John Curtin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curtin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Curtin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Curtin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Curtin works at NYU Langone Laura and Isaac Perlmutter Cancer Center - Dr. Curtin in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Curtin’s profile.

    Dr. Curtin has seen patients for Cervical Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curtin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Curtin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curtin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curtin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curtin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

