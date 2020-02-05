See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Florence, SC
Dr. John Culleton, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (12)
38 years of experience
Dr. John Culleton, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with McLeod Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Culleton works at Hope Health Inc in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Diabetes Type 2 and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Hope Health Inc
    360 N Irby St, Florence, SC 29501 (843) 667-9414

  • McLeod Regional Medical Center

Obesity
Diabetes Type 2
Overweight
Obesity
Diabetes Type 2
Overweight

Obesity Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 05, 2020
    I had the pleasure of working with Dr. Culleton, as well as being a patient on a few occasions. Dr. Culleton is an amazing person. He has the knowledge to do the job, and he has caring and compassion for his patients. Working in the office was a wonderful experience. McLeod Regional was a teaching hospital; Dr. Culleton was involved with the teaching. I talked with him about working with the medical students; I told him to teach the newbies to be human first. So many doctors have a holier-than-thou attitude that Dr. Culleton didn't have. As a patient, Dr. Culleton always listened. He loves to educate his patients. If you need an Endocrinologist, I recommend Dr. John Culleton.
    Linda H — Feb 05, 2020
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1619917309
    HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Dr. Culleton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Culleton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Culleton works at Hope Health Inc in Florence, SC. View the full address on Dr. Culleton’s profile.

    Dr. Culleton has seen patients for Obesity, Diabetes Type 2 and Overweight, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Culleton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Culleton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Culleton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Culleton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Culleton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

