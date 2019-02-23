Dr. John Culclasure, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Culclasure is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Culclasure, MD
Overview
Dr. John Culclasure, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery and Saint Thomas West Hospital.
Locations
Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Howell Allen Elliston Pl Neurosurgery2214 Elliston Pl Ste 200, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 341-3540
Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Howell Allen West Neurosurgery4230 Harding Pike Ste 810, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 941-4820
Howell Allen Clinic2011 Murphy Ave Ste 301, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 327-9543Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Tennessee Pain Surgery Center5811 Crossings Blvd, Antioch, TN 37013 Directions (615) 941-4820
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Culclasure performed an ESI on me. He spoke to me before the procedure, so I knew what to expect and took the time to answer any questions. He talked to me during the entire procedure, explaining what he was doing and what I might experience. It didn't take Dr. Culclasure a long time to do the procedure. My pain level went down very quickly after this injection. I had relief the day after. This was my first ESI and my pain is 99.6 percent gone and it has only been 4 days.
About Dr. John Culclasure, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1164402392
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- Brooke Army Mc
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Wofford College
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Culclasure has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Culclasure accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Culclasure has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Culclasure has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Culclasure on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Culclasure. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Culclasure.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Culclasure, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Culclasure appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.