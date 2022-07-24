Dr. John Cuellar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cuellar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Cuellar, MD
Overview
Dr. John Cuellar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arden, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville.
Dr. Cuellar works at
Locations
A hospital department of AdventHealth Hendersonville15 Skyland Inn Dr, Arden, NC 28704 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am so happy to have found Dr. Cuellar. He never rushes my appointments and takes time to answer all of my questions. He is helping me navigate a couple of different conditions and I feel very safe under his excellent care.
About Dr. John Cuellar, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1639134422
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Medical Center
- St Joseph Medical Center
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cuellar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cuellar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cuellar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cuellar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cuellar works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Cuellar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cuellar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cuellar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cuellar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.