Dr. John Cuellar, MD

Orthopedic Trauma Surgery
5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. John Cuellar, MD is an Orthopedic Trauma Surgery Specialist in West Babylon, NY. 

Dr. Cuellar works at Orthopedic Associates of Long Island - West Babylon in West Babylon, NY with other offices in Bay Shore, NY and Babylon, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Femur Fracture and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anthony Cappellino MD PC
    60 Fleets Point Dr Ste 1, West Babylon, NY 11704
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Hematology-oncology Associates of Western Suffolk PC
    24 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706
  3. 3
    Good Samaritan Orthopedics
    661 Deer Park Ave, Babylon, NY 11702

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
  Saint Charles Hospital
  South Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Femur Fracture
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Femur Fracture
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Femur Fracture
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Ankle Fracture
Arthritis of the Elbow
Broken Arm
Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Gout
Hip Fracture
Humerus Fracture
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Knee Dislocation
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Pelvic Fracture
Pyogenic Arthritis
Rotator Cuff Tear
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis
Back Pain
Baker's Cyst
Bone Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Neck Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Coccygeal Pain
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
De Quervain's Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Dupuytren's Contracture
Elbow Bursitis
Fat Embolism
Foot Fracture
Fracture Care
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Hand Fracture
Heel Spur
Herniated Disc
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Resurfacing
Hip Sprain
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Knee Fracture
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Low Back Pain
Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteopenia
Osteosarcoma
Pathological Spine Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rib Fracture
Runner's Knee
Sacrum Disorders
Scapular Fracture
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Systemic Chondromalacia
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
Trigger Finger
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Wrist Fracture
    1199SEIU
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    EmblemHealth
    Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    HIP Health Plan of New York
    Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    Humana
    Locals (any local)
    MagnaCare
    Medicaid
    MultiPlan
    Oxford Health Plans
    UnitedHealthCare
    Worker's Compensation

    May 03, 2021
    Dr CUELLAR He is an excellen, surgeon He Give you a real good Explanation about you problem,and give you self confidence I really recommend Dr CUELLAR ,with all my heart thank you Dr for Make my life much easier
    About Dr. John Cuellar, MD

    Orthopedic Trauma Surgery
    English, Spanish
    1346547288
    Education & Certifications

    Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Cuellar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cuellar is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Cuellar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cuellar has indicated that they do offer telehe

    Dr. Cuellar has seen patients for Femur Fracture and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cuellar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cuellar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cuellar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cuellar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cuellar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

