Dr. John Cubero, MD
Overview
Dr. John Cubero, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lyndhurst, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with St. Mary’s General Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 358 Valley Brook Ave, Lyndhurst, NJ 07071 Directions (201) 460-0142
-
2
Lyndhurst Medical Assoc. P.A.1033 Clifton Ave Ste 102, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (201) 460-0142
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary’s General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Cubero, MD
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205856291
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cubero has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cubero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Cubero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Cubero speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cubero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cubero.
