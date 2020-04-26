Dr. Crutchfield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Crutchfield, MD
Overview
Dr. John Crutchfield, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.
Dr. Crutchfield works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
J Stuart Crutchfield MD PA722 Clinic Dr, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 531-9901
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crutchfield?
Dr Crutchfield was kind, really cares about his patients literally from the first visit. he is a Christian man and even will pray with you if you want. He's very thorough in his questions so make sure you answer honestly now matter how embarrassing it may be. They help him more than you know. I had a discectomy and a malunectomy decompression on my L4 L5. im going on 4 years now with no problems. I couldn't nor wouldn't ever use anyone else. 26 years plus specializing in spinal issues helped make my decision.
About Dr. John Crutchfield, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1770564320
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crutchfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crutchfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crutchfield works at
Dr. Crutchfield has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crutchfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Crutchfield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crutchfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crutchfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crutchfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.