Dr. John Cross, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and University of Mississippi Medical Center.



Dr. Cross works at Baptist Nutrition and Bariatric Center in Jackson, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.