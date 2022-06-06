Dr. John Crosby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crosby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Crosby, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Crosby, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS.
They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4580 Bluebonnet Blvd Ste B, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 246-2546
-
2
The Spine Diagnostic and Pain Treatment Center5408 Flanders Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 769-5554
-
3
Brass Surgery Center5328 Didesse Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 766-1718
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crosby?
I love Dr Crosby and His Staff! He Has Helped Me So Much, and I Am Forever Blessed! The Best Dr Ever!
About Dr. John Crosby, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1891783072
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crosby has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crosby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crosby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crosby has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crosby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Crosby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crosby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crosby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crosby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.