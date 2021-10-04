Dr. John Crist, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Crist, DPM
Overview
Dr. John Crist, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their residency with Oakwood Hospital
Dr. Crist works at
Locations
-
1
Family Foot & Leg Centers1645 Colonial Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 430-3668
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crist?
Dr. Crist is a straight talker. He speaks to the point but listens very well. Very good at setting expectations. He explains your problem in depth so that you have a contextual understanding about the best treatment options. My experience was excellent. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. John Crist, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1174675409
Education & Certifications
- Oakwood Hospital
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crist has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crist accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crist works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Crist. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crist.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crist, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crist appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.