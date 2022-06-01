Overview

Dr. John Cribb, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They completed their residency with Rhode Island Hospital Lifespan



Dr. Cribb works at Pedro Barros M.d. Inc in East Greenwich, RI with other offices in Warwick, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.