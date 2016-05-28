Dr. John Crews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Crews, MD
Overview
Dr. John Crews, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.
Dr. Crews works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Philadelphia Rehab Medc7720 Castor Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Directions (215) 722-7800
-
2
Professional Cosmetic Center2401 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 1A2, Philadelphia, PA 19130 Directions (215) 769-7399
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crews?
To start the previous review sounds nothing like the Dr. Crews I've been seeing for the past 2 years and I would highly recommend him to people. Professional, understanding, listens. I could go on and on about how happy I am with this doctor and his office.
About Dr. John Crews, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1629169974
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Med Center
- University of Michigan Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crews has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crews works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Crews. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crews.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.