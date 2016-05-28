See All General Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. John Crews, MD

General Surgery
2.7 (7)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Crews, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.

Dr. Crews works at Castor Medical PC in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Philadelphia Rehab Medc
    7720 Castor Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 722-7800
    Professional Cosmetic Center
    2401 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 1A2, Philadelphia, PA 19130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 769-7399

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Lump
Breast Lump

Ratings & Reviews
2.7
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
May 28, 2016
To start the previous review sounds nothing like the Dr. Crews I've been seeing for the past 2 years and I would highly recommend him to people. Professional, understanding, listens. I could go on and on about how happy I am with this doctor and his office.
Sherrie B in BLUE BELL Pa. — May 28, 2016
About Dr. John Crews, MD

  • General Surgery
  • 27 years of experience
  • English
  • 1629169974
Education & Certifications

  • Maimonides Med Center
  • University of Michigan Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. John Crews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Crews has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Crews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Crews works at Castor Medical PC in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Crews’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Crews. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crews.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

