Dr. Clayton Crantford, MD
Overview
Dr. Clayton Crantford, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.
Locations
Crantford Costa Plastic Surgery247 CALHOUN ST, Charleston, SC 29401 Directions (843) 484-7731
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Clayton Crantford, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1225358005
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
