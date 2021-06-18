Overview

Dr. John Craig, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton and Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto.



Dr. Craig works at Cardiovascular Srgry Clnc in Memphis, TN with other offices in Southaven, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.