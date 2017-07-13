Dr. John Craddock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Craddock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Craddock, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Craddock, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with Oakbend Medical Center.
Dr. Craddock works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Texas ENT Specialists - Memorial Villages8731 Katy Fwy Ste 200, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (832) 678-8333Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Oakbend Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Craddock?
I have been going to Dr. Craddock for 15+ years, he's always done a great job, I've always been happy to will continue to visit. Yes the wait is sometimes long but that's certainly Dr. Craddock's fault if you understand physician practice management.
About Dr. John Craddock, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1699752857
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- U Tx Hlth Sci Ctr
- University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Craddock has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Craddock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Craddock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Craddock works at
Dr. Craddock has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Craddock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Craddock speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Craddock. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Craddock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Craddock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Craddock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.