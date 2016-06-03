Dr. John Cozzarelli, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cozzarelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Cozzarelli, DPM
Dr. John Cozzarelli, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Podiatry Associates of Belleville PC155 Belleville Ave, Belleville, NJ 07109 Directions (201) 450-1012
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
I have worked with thousands of doctors in my career and Dr Cozzarelli is in the top 1%. I saw him today it was how an office visit should go, smooth yet complete. Great doctor knowledgeable and compassionate
- Podiatric Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1699889535
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Cozzarelli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cozzarelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cozzarelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cozzarelli works at
Dr. Cozzarelli speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cozzarelli. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cozzarelli.
