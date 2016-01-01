Dr. John Cox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Cox, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Cox, MD is a Pulmonologist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and Mount Nittany Medical Center.
Dr. Cox works at
Locations
-
1
Musc. Physicians Pcp Lab1600 Midtown Ave # 33, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
-
2
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
-
3
MUSC Health University Medical Center171 Ashley Ave # 202, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
-
4
Medical University of South Carolina96 Jonathan Lucas St # 708, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cox?
About Dr. John Cox, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1578526570
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center|University Health Center of Pittsburgh|University Of Pittsburgh Med Center
- George Washington U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- Mount Nittany Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cox using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cox works at
Dr. Cox has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Emphysema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.