Overview

Dr. John Cox, MD is a Pulmonologist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and Mount Nittany Medical Center.



Dr. Cox works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Mount Pleasant, SC with other offices in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.