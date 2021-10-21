See All Oncologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. John Cox, MD

Surgical Oncology
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Cox, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.

Dr. Cox works at AdventHealth Medical Group Surgical Specialists at Tampa in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Surgical Specialists at Tampa
    3000 Medical Park Dr Ste 140, Tampa, FL 33613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 978-8315

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Adventhealth Tampa

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision

Treatment frequency



Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 21, 2021
    He was amazing. God bless him
    Carmen Rosario — Oct 21, 2021
    Photo: Dr. John Cox, MD
    About Dr. John Cox, MD

    Specialties
    • Surgical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548216369
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Cox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cox has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cox works at AdventHealth Medical Group Surgical Specialists at Tampa in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Cox’s profile.

    Dr. Cox has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

