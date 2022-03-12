Overview

Dr. John Cox, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health La Grange, Columbus Regional Hospital and Schneck Medical Center.



Dr. Cox works at Baptist Health Cancer Center in New Albany, IN with other offices in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.