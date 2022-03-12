Dr. John Cox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Cox, MD
Overview
Dr. John Cox, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health La Grange, Columbus Regional Hospital and Schneck Medical Center.
Locations
Baptist Health Cancer Center2210 Green Valley Rd Ste 1, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 945-4000
Office4003 Kresge Way Ste 115, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 897-8163
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Baptist Health La Grange
- Columbus Regional Hospital
- Schneck Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cox has been treating me for over 2 years. I can't imagine having any other Radiation oncologist. He treats me as a individual person both personally and medically. Not just another number. He is always right on top of my case. Fights with and for me. TRUST is a big word for me and I trust him with all that I am. He has my respect. Thank you Dr. Cox for ALL that you do for not just me but ALL Your patients at Baptist.
About Dr. John Cox, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Radiation Oncology
Dr. Cox has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cox accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.