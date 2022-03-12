See All Radiation Oncologists in New Albany, IN
Dr. John Cox, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Dr. John Cox, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health La Grange, Columbus Regional Hospital and Schneck Medical Center.

Dr. Cox works at Baptist Health Cancer Center in New Albany, IN with other offices in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Cancer Center
    2210 Green Valley Rd Ste 1, New Albany, IN 47150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 945-4000
  2. 2
    Office
    4003 Kresge Way Ste 115, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 897-8163

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Floyd
  • Baptist Health La Grange
  • Columbus Regional Hospital
  • Schneck Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 12, 2022
    Dr. Cox has been treating me for over 2 years. I can't imagine having any other Radiation oncologist. He treats me as a individual person both personally and medically. Not just another number. He is always right on top of my case. Fights with and for me. TRUST is a big word for me and I trust him with all that I am. He has my respect. Thank you Dr. Cox for ALL that you do for not just me but ALL Your patients at Baptist.
    Winona Miniard — Mar 12, 2022
    About Dr. John Cox, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174796544
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
