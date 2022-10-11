Overview

Dr. John Cowan, MD is a Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Dermatologic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital.



Dr. Cowan works at Bowling Green Dermatology in Bowling Green, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Folliculitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.