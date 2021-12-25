Dr. John Cowan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cowan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Cowan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Cowan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Redmond and Floyd Medical Center.
Locations
Harbin Clinic Neurosciences550 Redmond Rd NW, Rome, GA 30165 Directions (706) 233-8512
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Redmond
- Floyd Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
No words can describe how great my experience with Dr. Cowan was. I anticipated after my visit, having to wait a while for surgery while in agonizing pain. Instead, he jumped right on it. I've never had a Doctor ask to pray with me before surgery. He was very down to earth, kind, humble, and easy to talk to, which helped settle my nerves. I wish all doctors were like him. I most highly recommend him. Thank you Dr. Cowan!
About Dr. John Cowan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1588786669
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cowan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cowan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cowan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cowan has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cowan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Cowan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cowan.
