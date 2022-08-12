Dr. John Covalesky, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Covalesky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Covalesky, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Covalesky, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Manalapan, NJ. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.
Locations
Manalapan Office831 Tennent Rd Ste 1A, Manalapan, NJ 07726 Directions (848) 272-9369
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Just a wonderful caring efficient doctor! Treats you like your family! Compassionate and understanding to a very worrisome person like me with patience - his staff are very friendly and helpful - and that’s very appreciated .
About Dr. John Covalesky, DO
- Cardiology
- English
- 1184845307
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Covalesky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Covalesky using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Covalesky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Covalesky has seen patients for Mitral Valve Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Covalesky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Covalesky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Covalesky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Covalesky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Covalesky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.