Dr. John Couvaras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Couvaras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Couvaras, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Couvaras, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus, Banner Gateway Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Couvaras works at
Locations
-
1
IVF Phoenix6859 E Rembrandt Ave Ste 111, Mesa, AZ 85212 Directions (602) 765-2229
-
2
IVF Phoenix9817 N 95th St Bldg I-Ste, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (602) 765-2229Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Couvaras?
Dr. Couvaras and team are very professional and thinks outside the box. He is one of the most intelligent and knowledgeable people we have ever met. He is way ahead of any other specialist in his field that we have dealt with and is always current on up to date technologies and practices. Dr. Couvaras looks at every patient individually and treats their specific needs opposed to standardized treatment. We would not have our miracle daughter if it weren't for Dr. Couvaras. We truly THANK him and his IVF Phoenix team from the bottom of our heart. When all else fails and you have little hope, go see Dr. Couvaras and his team, if anyone can assist you in your reproductive needs, it will be them.
About Dr. John Couvaras, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 36 years of experience
- English, Greek, Hindi and Vietnamese
- 1790879799
Education & Certifications
- Parkland/U Tex SW
- Baylor University
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- University of Texas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Couvaras has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Couvaras accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Couvaras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Couvaras works at
Dr. Couvaras speaks Greek, Hindi and Vietnamese.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Couvaras. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Couvaras.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Couvaras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Couvaras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.