See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Mesa, AZ
Dr. John Couvaras, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. John Couvaras, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.5 (49)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Couvaras, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus, Banner Gateway Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

Dr. Couvaras works at IVF Phoenix in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Linda Nelson, MD
Dr. Linda Nelson, MD
6 (11)
View Profile
Dr. Drew Moffitt, MD
Dr. Drew Moffitt, MD
10 (195)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    IVF Phoenix
    6859 E Rembrandt Ave Ste 111, Mesa, AZ 85212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 765-2229
  2. 2
    IVF Phoenix
    9817 N 95th St Bldg I-Ste, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 765-2229
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
  • Banner Gateway Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Advanced Maternal Age
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Advanced Maternal Age
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Advanced Maternal Age Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovulatory Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preconception Counseling Chevron Icon
Premature Ovarian Failure Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Recurrent Miscarriage Treatment Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Tubal Block Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Couvaras?

    Feb 22, 2021
    Dr. Couvaras and team are very professional and thinks outside the box. He is one of the most intelligent and knowledgeable people we have ever met. He is way ahead of any other specialist in his field that we have dealt with and is always current on up to date technologies and practices. Dr. Couvaras looks at every patient individually and treats their specific needs opposed to standardized treatment. We would not have our miracle daughter if it weren't for Dr. Couvaras. We truly THANK him and his IVF Phoenix team from the bottom of our heart. When all else fails and you have little hope, go see Dr. Couvaras and his team, if anyone can assist you in your reproductive needs, it will be them.
    Rockyptruss — Feb 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Couvaras, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Couvaras, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Couvaras to family and friends

    Dr. Couvaras' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Couvaras

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Couvaras, MD.

    About Dr. John Couvaras, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek, Hindi and Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790879799
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Parkland/U Tex SW
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Baylor University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Couvaras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Couvaras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Couvaras has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Couvaras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Couvaras. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Couvaras.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Couvaras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Couvaras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Couvaras, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.