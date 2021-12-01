Dr. John Coursey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coursey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Coursey, MD
Overview
Dr. John Coursey, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbia, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE / PEKING UNION MEDICAL COLLEGE OF BEIJING and is affiliated with Lincoln Medical Center, Marshall Medical Center, Maury Regional Medical Center, Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Lawrence and Wayne Medical Center.
Locations
Columbia Urological Associates PA101 Berrywood Dr, Columbia, TN 38401 Directions (931) 381-2110
Marshall Medical Center1080 N Ellington Pkwy, Lewisburg, TN 37091 Directions (931) 381-2110
Maury Regional Hospital1224 Trotwood Ave, Columbia, TN 38401 Directions (931) 381-2110
One Stop Medical, LLC326 N Locust Ave, Lawrenceburg, TN 38464 Directions (931) 381-2110Monday8:00am - 6:30pmTuesday8:00am - 6:30pmWednesday8:00am - 6:30pmThursday8:00am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday12:30pm - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lincoln Medical Center
- Marshall Medical Center
- Maury Regional Medical Center
- Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Lawrence
- Wayne Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Coursey performed prostate surgery on me and everything went very well. I gave him five stars because his bed side manner was exceptional and he explained everything he was going to do in a manner I could understand. I would recommend him to anyone seeking a qualified surgeon in his field.
About Dr. John Coursey, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1114998507
Education & Certifications
- CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE / PEKING UNION MEDICAL COLLEGE OF BEIJING
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coursey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coursey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coursey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coursey has seen patients for Ureteral Stones, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coursey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Coursey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coursey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coursey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coursey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.