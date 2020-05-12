Overview

Dr. John Cotton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED|University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital and Ascension Sacred Heart Bay.



Dr. Cotton works at Champaign Dental Group in Panama City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.