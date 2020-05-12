Dr. John Cotton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cotton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Cotton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Cotton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED|University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital and Ascension Sacred Heart Bay.
Dr. Cotton works at
Locations
-
1
Champaign Dental Group1827 Harrison Ave Unit 2, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 204-2763Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
- Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cotton?
Thankful he is here in our community
About Dr. John Cotton, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1104987114
Education & Certifications
- Hughston Clinic|Hughston Clinic Foundation
- Shands at U Fla|University of Florida Health Science Center
- UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED|University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cotton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cotton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cotton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cotton works at
Dr. Cotton has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cotton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Cotton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cotton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cotton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cotton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.