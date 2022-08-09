Dr. John Cottam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cottam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Cottam, MD
Overview
Dr. John Cottam, MD is a Dermatologist in Sun City Center, FL. They completed their fellowship with Tampa General Hospital
Dr. Cottam works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
John Cottam MD PA4051 Upper Creek Dr Ste 101, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Directions (813) 962-4210
-
2
John Cottam MD PA222 W Main St Ste B, Bartow, FL 33830 Directions (813) 962-4210
-
3
John Cottam MD PA5105 Manatee Ave W Ste 12, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (813) 962-4210
-
4
John Cottam MD PA500 Vonderburg Dr Ste 212W, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 962-4210
-
5
John Cottam Md PA741 County Rd 466 # 741, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (813) 962-4210
-
6
John Cottam MD PA12889 US Highway 98 W Ste 107B, Miramar Beach, FL 32550 Directions (850) 424-1259
-
7
John Cottam MD PA14310 N Dale Mabry Hwy Ste 180, Tampa, FL 33618 Directions (813) 962-4210Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cottam?
I love Dr Cottom and all his staff. Super efficient and Dr Cotton is a genius at diagnosing and treating everything related to skin issues!!! He has treated me successfully many times!!! He is perfect!
About Dr. John Cottam, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1629174941
Education & Certifications
- Tampa General Hospital
- University Of S Fl College Of Med
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cottam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cottam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cottam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cottam works at
Dr. Cottam has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rash and Folliculitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cottam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Cottam. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cottam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cottam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cottam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.