Dr. John Costin III, MD
Overview
Dr. John Costin III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Avon, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital and Fairview Hospital.
Locations
Avon - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center33100 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (440) 204-7439Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Lorain Family Health and Surgery Center - Imaging5700 Cooper Foster Park Rd W, Lorain, OH 44053 Directions (440) 204-7400
Cleveland Clinic Amherst Fhc5172 Leavitt Rd, Lorain, OH 44053 Directions (440) 695-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital
- Fairview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Costin III, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Costin III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Costin III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Costin III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Costin III has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Gallbladder Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Costin III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Costin III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Costin III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Costin III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Costin III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.