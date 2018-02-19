Dr. John Costin II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Costin II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Costin II, MD
Dr. John Costin II, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Cerebrovascular Center9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (800) 223-2273Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Cleveland Clinic
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Great Doctor. Caring and experienced.
About Dr. John Costin II, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Costin II has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Costin II accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Costin II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Costin II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Costin II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Costin II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Costin II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.