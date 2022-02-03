Dr. John Costa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Costa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Costa, MD
Overview
Dr. John Costa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate.
Dr. Costa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Benson Medical Imaging Pllc3858 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 332-4353
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Costa?
John Costa is very professional, very caring, will try to get to the bottom of your problem unlike most doctors that don't give a crap and don't want to come to work and not really helpful. I've nothing but great experience with his office and himself in particular. I do recommend to try him and if any reason you're not satisfied then of course it's your choice to go to somebody else but like I mentioned before I haven't had any problems and I have nothing bad to say.
About Dr. John Costa, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1700947454
Education & Certifications
- Saint Vincent's Hospital
- Stonybrook Hosp
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Costa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Costa accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Costa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Costa works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Costa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Costa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Costa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Costa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.