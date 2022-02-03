See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. John Costa, MD

Internal Medicine
2.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Costa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate.

Dr. Costa works at Benson Medical Imaging Pllc in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Benson Medical Imaging Pllc
    3858 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 332-4353

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Bronchitis
Bronchitis
Heart Palpitations
Acute Bronchitis
Bronchitis
Heart Palpitations

Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 03, 2022
    John Costa is very professional, very caring, will try to get to the bottom of your problem unlike most doctors that don't give a crap and don't want to come to work and not really helpful. I've nothing but great experience with his office and himself in particular. I do recommend to try him and if any reason you're not satisfied then of course it's your choice to go to somebody else but like I mentioned before I haven't had any problems and I have nothing bad to say.
    Yuriy B — Feb 03, 2022
    About Dr. John Costa, MD

    Internal Medicine
    44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1700947454
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Saint Vincent's Hospital
    Residency
    Stonybrook Hosp
    Medical Education
    New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
    Board Certifications
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Costa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Costa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Costa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Costa accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Costa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Costa works at Benson Medical Imaging Pllc in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Costa’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Costa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Costa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Costa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Costa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

