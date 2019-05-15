Dr. Cosachov has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Cosachov, DO
Dr. John Cosachov, DO is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Auburn, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital.
CNY Asthma Allergy Consultants77 Nelson St Ste 230, Auburn, NY 13021 Directions (315) 252-9562
Cny Asthma & Allergy Consultants PC37 W Garden St Ste 206, Auburn, NY 13021 Directions (315) 252-9562
North Country Allergy and Immunology Associates PC531 Washington St Ste 4122, Watertown, NY 13601 Directions (315) 782-4365
Hospital Affiliations
- Auburn Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I've been a patient of Dr. Cosachov's for many years. I've received wonderful care, support and advice dealing with allergies, asthma and my sensitivity to bees. Dr. Cosachov and staff have been great. Many of the staff have worked there over 20 years so they know the patients well. Dr. C is very thorough and compassionate. He maintains eye contact while listening to my concerns. So many depend on the laptop and not look at you. 5 stars
- Allergy & Immunology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932207370
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Dr. Cosachov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cosachov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cosachov has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cosachov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cosachov speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cosachov. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cosachov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cosachov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cosachov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.