Dr. John Corman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Corman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions
Exceptional surgeon and Urologist. Saved my life when it was discovered I had a very unusual and aggressive bladder cancer. He still manages my care after 6 years. Kind, listens and cares. Best there is!!!
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1669406153
- UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Medical Center
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Dr. Corman has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Prostate Biopsy and Bladder Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Corman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
