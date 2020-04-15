Overview

Dr. John Corl, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ft Wright, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adams County Regional Medical Center, Christ Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital and Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital.



Dr. Corl works at The Christ Hospital Physicians in Ft Wright, KY with other offices in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Sinus Bradycardia and Aortic Valve Regurgitation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.