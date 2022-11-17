Overview

Dr. John Corey, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Corey works at John J. Corey, MD - Aesthetic Plastic Surgery in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

