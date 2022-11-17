Dr. John Corey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Corey, MD
Overview
Dr. John Corey, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Locations
John J. Corey, MD - Aesthetic Plastic Surgery10210 N 92nd St Ste 200, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 767-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Had a breast augmentation done and I am so so satisfied with the whole experience. The staff was amazing from beginning to end and Dr.Corey did a phenomenal job. I am heavily tattooed and he even managed to get my breasts even with my geometric tattoos! ??
About Dr. John Corey, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Borgess Medical Center
- SMAHEC
- Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med
- University of Utah
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Corey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Corey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Corey speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Corey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corey.
