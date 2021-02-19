Dr. John Coppola, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coppola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Coppola, DO
Overview
Dr. John Coppola, DO is a Dermatologist in Port Orange, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Med.
Dr. Coppola works at
Locations
-
1
Parks Dermatology Center1175 Dunlawton Ave Ste 102, Port Orange, FL 32127 Directions (386) 265-1913Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
New Smyrna Beach406b Palmetto St, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168 Directions (386) 410-5045
-
3
Parks Dermatology Center1385 W Granada Blvd Ste 1, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions (386) 677-9044
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coppola?
Wonderful experience. Dr Coppola and the whole staff are great.
About Dr. John Coppola, DO
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1346462181
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University-Botsford Hospital
- Sun Coast Hospital
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Med
- University Of Nc
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coppola has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coppola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coppola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coppola works at
Dr. Coppola has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coppola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Coppola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coppola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coppola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coppola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.