Dr. John Cooper, DO
Overview
Dr. John Cooper, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Virtua Willingboro Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Health Vascular Surgery333 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Virtua Willingboro Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
HE IS A EXCELLENT DOCTOR
About Dr. John Cooper, DO
- Vascular Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1528038130
Education & Certifications
- Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooper has seen patients for Atherosclerosis and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.