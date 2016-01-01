See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Farmington, MO
Dr. John Cooper, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. John Cooper, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Farmington, MO. They graduated from Saba University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkland Health Center - Farmington.

Dr. Cooper works at Medical Arts Clinic in Farmington, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    BJC Medical Group Medical Arts Clinic
    1103 W Liberty St Ste 3030, Farmington, MO 63640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 756-6751

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parkland Health Center - Farmington

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Fetal Ultrasound

Treatment frequency



Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. John Cooper, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1093193377
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University Of Missouri-Kansas City School Of Medicine
Medical Education
  • Saba University School Of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. John Cooper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cooper works at Medical Arts Clinic in Farmington, MO. View the full address on Dr. Cooper’s profile.

Dr. Cooper has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

