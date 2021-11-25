Overview

Dr. John Cook, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Hoag Orthopedic Institute.



Dr. Cook works at Surinder S Saini MD in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ganglion Cyst and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.