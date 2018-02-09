Dr. John Connors, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connors is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Connors, MD
Overview
Dr. John Connors, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine.
Locations
Family Dermatology755 Mount Vernon Hwy NE Ste 250, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 348-4456Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
John Connors, MD Plastic Surgery & Aesthetic Treatment Center2710 Old Milton Pkwy Ste 175, Alpharetta, GA 30009 Directions (404) 348-4456
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor is very professional and great he would always suggest what suits you . I really recommend him .everyone in that clinic is friendly.love the place and staff.
About Dr. John Connors, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Connors has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Connors accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Connors has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Connors speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Connors. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connors.
