Dr. John Connolly Jr, MD
Dr. John Connolly Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Dr. Connolly Jr works at
Dr John R. Connolly, MD410 N Allen Dr, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (972) 390-1805
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been a patient for several years and highly recommend Dr Connolly. He is extremely thorough in explaining every line item on lab results. He actively listens, asks questions and puts you on a course to better health. I have been to several doctors who are over opionated on a medicine and simply won't help. For me, there is nothing more frustrating to go to a doctor that essentially frowns upon medicine, wastes your time and charges a copay for nothing. The staff is professional and personable.
- Family Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1598793697
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
