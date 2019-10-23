Overview

Dr. John Connolly, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Connolly works at Sutter Health in Mountain View, CA with other offices in Mountainview, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.