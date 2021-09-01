Overview

Dr. John Connolly, MD is an Urology Specialist in Burlingame, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.



Dr. Connolly works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Burlingame, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.